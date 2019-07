Mexico Moves Forward With Increased Enforcement At Border With Guatemala Mexico has pledged to step up enforcement of its border with Guatemala in order to avoid a five percent tariff on all imported goods by the Trump administration. The measure appears to be working.

Mexico Moves Forward With Increased Enforcement At Border With Guatemala World Mexico Moves Forward With Increased Enforcement At Border With Guatemala Mexico Moves Forward With Increased Enforcement At Border With Guatemala Audio will be available later today. Mexico has pledged to step up enforcement of its border with Guatemala in order to avoid a five percent tariff on all imported goods by the Trump administration. The measure appears to be working. Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 Listen · 13:20 13:20 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor