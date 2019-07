Former U.S. Prosecutor Discusses Jeffrey Epstein's 2008 Plea Deal NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to former U.S. prosecutor Berit Berger about Jeffrey Epstein's 2008 plea deal. Now, U.S. Labor Secretary Alex Acosta faces scrutiny for his role in brokering the deal.

Former U.S. Prosecutor Discusses Jeffrey Epstein's 2008 Plea Deal Law Former U.S. Prosecutor Discusses Jeffrey Epstein's 2008 Plea Deal Former U.S. Prosecutor Discusses Jeffrey Epstein's 2008 Plea Deal Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to former U.S. prosecutor Berit Berger about Jeffrey Epstein's 2008 plea deal. Now, U.S. Labor Secretary Alex Acosta faces scrutiny for his role in brokering the deal. Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 Listen · 13:20 13:20 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor