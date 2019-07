After 114 Year Run, Chicago's Black Newspaper Ends Print Edition The Chicago Defender, one of the nation's most celebrated black newspapers, will end its print edition on Wednesday after 114 years in circulation. The newspaper will be online only.

After 114 Year Run, Chicago's Black Newspaper Ends Print Edition After 114 Year Run, Chicago's Black Newspaper Ends Print Edition After 114 Year Run, Chicago's Black Newspaper Ends Print Edition Audio will be available later today. The Chicago Defender, one of the nation's most celebrated black newspapers, will end its print edition on Wednesday after 114 years in circulation. The newspaper will be online only. Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 Listen · 13:20 13:20 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor