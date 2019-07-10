U.K. Ambassador To U.S. Resigns After Trump Vowed He Won't 'Deal With Him'

Kim Darroch, the British ambassador to the U.S., has announced his resignation days after leaked cables revealed his sharp criticism of the Trump administration and the U.S. president responded with a tweet saying he will "no longer deal with him."

"The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like," Darroch wrote in his resignation letter submitted Wednesday.

He went on, "Although my posting is not due to end until the end of this year, I believe in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador."

Trump targeted Darroch in a series of tweets after the ambassador's internal communications bashing the president were made public.

"I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the U.S. " Trump tweeted Monday.

One day earlier, the British news site The Daily Mail first reported on "secret cables and briefing notes," in which, Darroch called the Trump administration "dysfunctional," "clumsy" and "inept."

"We don't really believe this Administration is going to become substantially more normal," Darroch wrote, according to the Daily Mail.

The publication set off a diplomatic firestorm, with Trump continuing to ramp up his Twitter attacks.

"The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy," Trump wrote on Tuesday.

One day later, Darroch was out.

Permanent Under Secretary at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office Simon McDonald accepted Darroch's resignation while praising his handling of the diplomatic row.

"You were the target of a malicious leak; you were simply doing your job," McDonald said in statement Wednesday, adding that Darroch behaved with "professionalism and class."