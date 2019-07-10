Appeals Court Orders Dismissal Of Emoluments Lawsuit Against Trump

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

A constitutional challenge to President Trump's continued ownership of his businesses has been ordered dismissed by a federal appeals court.

The case was brought by the attorneys general of Washington, D.C., and Maryland, arguing that Trump had violated the domestic and foreign emoluments emoluments clauses of the U.S. Constitution by accepting money from state and foreign governments via his hotel and business empire.

A three-judge panel at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit ruled unanimously that the attorneys general did not have the standing to bring the lawsuit.

Judge Paul Niemeyer wrote in the opinion: "The District and Maryland's interest in enforcing the Emoluments Clauses is so attenuated and abstract that their prosecution of this case readily provokes the question of whether this action against the President is an appropriate use of the courts, which were created to resolve real cases and controversies between the parties."

The president had filed motions to dismiss the case, on the grounds that the District and Maryland lacked standing, and argued that he has not received emoluments as prohibited by the Constitution.

All three judges on the panel were appointed by Republican presidents.

This is not the only emoluments challenge against President Trump. Another federal court is still considering a lawsuit brought by Democratic members of Congress.