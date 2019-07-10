Accessibility links
The Mark Guiliana Jazz Quartet and his electric Beat Music project perform. Explore two sides of Mark Guiliana's creative brain, with two different sounding bands, from two hemispheres of the globe: The Mark Guiliana Jazz Quartet from Amsterdam and Beat Music from Brooklyn.

The Artistic Duality Of Drummer Mark Guiliana

The Artistic Duality Of Drummer Mark Guiliana

Simon Rentner

Drummer/composer Mark Guiliana traverses many musical landscapes from modern jazz (Brad Mehldau), Tunisian oud music (Dhafer Youssef), Hasidic reggae (Matisyahu), or legendary rock (David Bowie.) However, these days, his primary mode for expression is displayed in two distinctly different sounding bands: the acoustic The Mark Guiliana Jazz Quartet and his electric Beat Music project. But don't make the mistake of thinking about these vehicles as separate, or only binary, divided between plugged-in and plugged-out lines, but rather in unison, from the creative mind of an artist who deftly synthesizes the vast array of contemporary sounds around us. And, as far as the spirit of the music, Guiliana says, "You know, every time I sit down it's jazz whether it is or not."

Join us on this exciting Jazz Night in America journey, where we'll bring you these two bands in their peak form, with two unique concerts, from two hemispheres of the globe: The Mark Guiliana Jazz Quartet recorded at the world famous Bimhuis in Amsterdam followed by Beat Music's album release party at Rough Trade in Brooklyn.

Set List:

  • "Jersey" (Mark Guiliana)
  • "Our Lady" (Chris Morrissey)
  • "One Month" (Guiliana)
  • "Bones" (Guiliana)
  • "Bud" (Guiliana)

Musicians:

Mark Guiliana Jazz Quartet: Mark Guiliana: drums/composition; Jason Rigby: saxophone; Fabian Almazan: piano; Chris Morrissey: bass.

Beat Music: Mark Guiliana: drums & electronics; Nick Semrad: synthesizers; BIGYUKI: synthesizers; Chris Morrissey: bass

Credits:

Host: Christian McBride; Producer: Simon Rentner; Editor: Alex Ariff; Senior Producer: Katie Simon; Recording Engineer: David Tallacksen (Beat Music), Micha de Kanter (Jazz Quartet); Executive Producers: Amy Niles, Gabrielle Armand, Anya Grundman; Senior Director of NPR Music: Lauren Onkey; Production Assistant: Sarah Kerson; Project Manager: Suraya Mohamed; Funded in Part By: The Argus Fund, The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, The Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Fund, The National Endowment for the Arts, Wyncote Foundation

Host Christian McBride and Saxophonist Lou Donaldson in Florida.

Katie Simon/WBGO

Turtle Island String Quartet with Cyrus Chestnut

Courtesy of the artist

Joe Lovano.

Craig Lovell/Courtesy of the artist

Bassist Christian McBride (left) and Blues artist Joey DeFrancesco (right).

Courtesy of the artist

Grammy-winning trumpeter Roy Hargrove passed away at age 49.

Courtesy of The Roy Hargrove Estate

