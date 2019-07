Attorney Who Represented Epstein Victims Talks About Charges NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Spencer Kuvin, an attorney who represented three victims in the Jeffrey Epstein sex crime case more than a decade ago.

Attorney Who Represented Epstein Victims Talks About Charges National Attorney Who Represented Epstein Victims Talks About Charges Audio is no longer available NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Spencer Kuvin, an attorney who represented three victims in the Jeffrey Epstein sex crime case more than a decade ago. Thursday, July 11th, 2019 Listen · 12:43 12:43 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor