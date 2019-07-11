WATCH: Trump Makes Announcement On Census Citizenship Question

Not seeing the video? Click here.

President Trump is giving remarks about his administration's attempts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. He is expected to announce an executive action on the matter.

Trump's remarks come after the Supreme Court blocked, for now, the addition of the question "Is this person a citizen of the United States?" on the annual headcount. Critics fear the question could lead to undercounts of immigrant groups and communities of color.

Despite the justices' rejection, Trump has vowed to continue pushing for the change and possibly delay the census — even as printing of the paper forms has begun.

The administration's persistence includes an attempt to change the Justice Department's legal team on the issue.

Attorney General William Barr is attending the event.