Bye-bye, Herbie: Tell Us About Your VW Beetle

The last Volkswagen Beetle has rolled off the assembly line in Puebla, Mexico, and we're feeling nostalgic.

Were you lucky enough to own this tiny emblem of the hippie era? Did you succumb to Volkswagen's claim: "It's ugly, but it gets you there"? If so, we want to hear all about it.

Tell us your best VW Beetle story: What model did you own? Did you take it on a particularly memorable road trip? Was it your first car? Did your grandmother own one? Or do you just love shouting "punch buggy no punch backs"? Help us commemorate this iconic car on NPR's All Things Considered this weekend.

Please tell us your memory in the form below or by following this link, and we may reach out to you for more details. Your story may be read on air.