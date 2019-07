Along The Gulf Coast, People Are Preparing For Tropical Storm Barry Heavy rains are predicted in Louisiana and Mississippi with the expected arrival of a tropical system swirling in the Gulf of Mexico. Flooding is a major concern in areas already saturated by water.

