Carole Cadwalladr: How Did Social Media Manipulate Our Votes And Our Elections?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Digital Manipulation.

About Carole Cadwalladr's TED Talk

After the Brexit vote, journalist Carole Cadwalladr discovered that misleading ads on Facebook had a massive impact on the way people voted. The implications of this manipulation, she says, are dire.

About Carole Cadwalladr

Carole Cadwalladr is a journalist for The Guardian and The Observer newspapers in the United Kingdom. Most recently, she has investigated campaign finance violations during the Brexit referendum and data harvesting by Cambridge Analytica. The latter investigation resulted in Mark Zuckerberg being called before Congress in 2018.

Cadwalladr's work has won a Polk Award and the Orwell Prize for political journalism, and she was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist for National Reporting in 2019.