Scott Galloway: Have We Let The Tech Giants Monopolize More Than The Economy?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Digital Manipulation.

About Scott Galloway's TED Talk

Scott Galloway says companies like Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Apple have too much power. Not only do they affect the economic and cultural fabric of our society, they affect our basic life choices.

About Scott Galloway

Scott Galloway is a professor of marketing at NYU. He is also the author of several books, including The Four: The Hidden DNA of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google.

He was elected to the World Economic Forum's Global Leaders of Tomorrow and has served on the boards of directors of Urban Outfitters, Eddie Bauer, The New York Times Company, and UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business.