Finn Myrstad: What Happens When We Sign Away Our Online Privacy? Do you read the terms and conditions on your apps? Finn Myrstad explains that not only would it take you dozens of hours, but you would probably not agree with all the ways your data is being used.

TED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.
Finn Myrstad: What Happens When We Sign Away Our Online Privacy?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Digital Manipulation.

About Finn Myrstad's TED Talk

Do you read the terms and conditions on your apps? Finn Myrstad explains that not only would it take you dozens of hours, but you would probably not agree with all the ways your data is being used.

About Finn Myrstad

Finn Myrstad is the Director of Digital Policy at the Norwegian Consumer Council. Using targeted research and global coalition building, Myrstad and his team convince governments and companies to improve their policies.

Myrstad is also the co-chair of the Transatlantic Consumer Dialogue's INFOSOC Committee, which gathers 75 organizations from both sides of the Atlantic.

