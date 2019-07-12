Accessibility links
Nir Eyal: How Easy Is It To "Unhook" Ourselves From Our Devices? Behavioral designer Nir Eyal argues tech overuse is the responsibility of the user, not the tech companies. He says we can choose to unplug from our apps and devices if we want to.

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.
Nir Eyal: How Easy Is It To "Unhook" Ourselves From Our Devices?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Digital Manipulation.

About Nir Eyal's TED Talk

Behavioral designer Nir Eyal argues tech overuse is the responsibility of the user, not the tech companies. He says we can choose to unplug from our apps and devices if we want to.

About Nir Eyal

Nir Eyal writes, consults, and teaches on the intersection of psychology, technology and business, with a focus on how we engage with habit-forming technology. He also consults for technology companies to help create more engaging products.

He has taught at the Stanford Graduate School of Business and Hasso Plattner Institute of Design. Nir is the author of Hooked: How to Build Habit-Forming Products and Indistractable: How to Control Your Attention and Choose Your Life. He also blogs regularly at NirAndFar.com.

