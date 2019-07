Rep. Amash Hasn't Ruled Out Running For President As A Third-Party Candidate Rep. Justin Amash left the Republican Party and gave up his committee assignments in the House. It's unclear what kind of power an independent can wield or whether he'll decide to run for president.

Rep. Justin Amash left the Republican Party and gave up his committee assignments in the House. It's unclear what kind of power an independent can wield or whether he'll decide to run for president. Thursday, July 11th, 2019