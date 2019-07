Heavy Rain Predicted To Fall Across Louisiana Over The Weekend Rachel Martin talks to Casey Tingle, deputy director of the Louisiana governor's emergency preparedness office, about Tropical Storm Barry which is threatening the state.

Heavy Rain Predicted To Fall Across Louisiana Over The Weekend Heavy Rain Predicted To Fall Across Louisiana Over The Weekend Heavy Rain Predicted To Fall Across Louisiana Over The Weekend Audio will be available later today. Rachel Martin talks to Casey Tingle, deputy director of the Louisiana governor's emergency preparedness office, about Tropical Storm Barry which is threatening the state. Thursday, July 11th, 2019 Listen · 12:43 12:43 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor