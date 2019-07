Trump Administration Backs Off Adding Citizenship Question To Census The Trump administration says it is done trying to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. Instead, President Trump will sign an executive order to get U.S. agencies to share citizenship data.

Trump Administration Backs Off Adding Citizenship Question To Census

The Trump administration says it is done trying to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. Instead, President Trump will sign an executive order to get U.S. agencies to share citizenship data.

Thursday, July 11th, 2019