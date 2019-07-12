Accessibility links
Congress Delays Robert Mueller Hearings Amid Dispute Over Time For Questions The former special counsel won't appear before members of Congress on July 17 after all, sources said. It isn't clear when he may appear before the House Judiciary and intelligence communities.
Politics

Congress Delays Robert Mueller Hearings Amid Dispute Over Time For Questions

Special counsel Robert Mueller spoke at the Department of Justice on May 29 about the Russia investigation. Carolyn Kaster/AP hide caption

Carolyn Kaster/AP

Special counsel Robert Mueller spoke at the Department of Justice on May 29 about the Russia investigation.

Carolyn Kaster/AP

Updated at 11:33 a.m. ET

Congress is delaying testimony by former special counsel Robert Mueller, Democratic congressional sources said Friday.

Mueller had been scheduled to appear on the morning of July 17 before the House Judiciary Committee and then that afternoon before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

That now appears to be on hold, according to congressional sources familiar with the discussions. It isn't clear when new hearings might take place.

Neither Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., nor intelligence committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., had addressed the timing directly as of Friday morning.

But some lawmakers were unhappy with the rules that appeared to be in the works for those sessions. The committees appeared on track to restrict the amount of time that members could speak or which members in attendance might be able to question Mueller.

Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., complained on Wednesday that the panel had been divided into "haves and have-nots."

"This committee got rolled," he said.

So one reason for a delay could be to permit more time for negotiations within Congress over the ground rules for the hearings.