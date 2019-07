New Orleans Residents Anxious As Tropical Storm Barry Heads Toward Them NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with New Orleans resident Rachel Jordan about fears of rain due to hit this weekend. Her family went through Hurricane Katrina and fears how vulnerable they still are.

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with New Orleans resident Rachel Jordan about fears of rain due to hit this weekend. Her family went through Hurricane Katrina and fears how vulnerable they still are.

Friday, July 12th, 2019