League of United Latin American Citizens Hears From Democratic Candidates Democratic candidates are speaking to activists at the League of United Latin American Citizens this week. The organization is seeking to mobilize Latinx voters in the 2020 election.

League of United Latin American Citizens Hears From Democratic Candidates Politics League of United Latin American Citizens Hears From Democratic Candidates League of United Latin American Citizens Hears From Democratic Candidates Audio will be available later today. Democratic candidates are speaking to activists at the League of United Latin American Citizens this week. The organization is seeking to mobilize Latinx voters in the 2020 election. Friday, July 12th, 2019 Listen · 13:39 13:39 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor