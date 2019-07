University Of Texas President Greg Fenves Discusses Free Tuition Plan NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Greg Fenves, president of The University of Texas at Austin, about a new program to cover full tuition for students from families making under $65,000 a year.

Friday, July 12th, 2019 Listen · 13:39 13:39
Audio will be available later today.