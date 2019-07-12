Accessibility links
Immigration And El Paso, The Economy, Plus Lil Nas X And The Music Industry With the year more than halfway over, Sam and his guests are taking a look at some of 2019's driving narratives, including the future of the U.S. economy, shifts in the music industry and "cancel culture." Plus, Sam talks to a reporter at the U.S.-Mexico border near El Paso, Texas, about the mood amidst the immigration crisis. NPR chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley and NPR Music assistant editor Sidney Madden join Sam for this midyear edition of our weekly wrap.
NPR logo

Weekly Wrap: The Biggest Stories Of 2019 (So Far)

Listen · 38:52
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/741238038/741285290" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Weekly Wrap: The Biggest Stories Of 2019 (So Far)

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Weekly Wrap: The Biggest Stories Of 2019 (So Far)

Weekly Wrap: The Biggest Stories Of 2019 (So Far)

Listen · 38:52
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/741238038/741285290" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Enlarge this image

Lil Nas X performs onstage at the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET hide caption

toggle caption
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Lil Nas X performs onstage at the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

With the year more than halfway over, Sam and his guests are taking a look at some of 2019's driving narratives, including the future of the U.S. economy, shifts in the music industry and "cancel culture." Plus, Sam talks to a reporter at the U.S.-Mexico border near El Paso, Texas, about the mood amidst the immigration crisis. NPR chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley and NPR Music assistant editor Sidney Madden join Sam for this midyear edition of our weekly wrap.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman and Anjuli Sastry. Our editors are Jordana Hochman and Alexander McCall. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.