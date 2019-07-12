Weekly Wrap: The Biggest Stories Of 2019 (So Far)

With the year more than halfway over, Sam and his guests are taking a look at some of 2019's driving narratives, including the future of the U.S. economy, shifts in the music industry and "cancel culture." Plus, Sam talks to a reporter at the U.S.-Mexico border near El Paso, Texas, about the mood amidst the immigration crisis. NPR chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley and NPR Music assistant editor Sidney Madden join Sam for this midyear edition of our weekly wrap.

