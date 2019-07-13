Not My Job: We Quiz Rocket Scientist Tiera Fletcher On 'Space Jam'

Accessibility links
Tiera Fletcher Plays 'Not My Job' On 'Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me!' Sure, space is her jam, but what does she know about Space Jam? Three questions about that 1990s movie starring Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny.

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Growing up, Tiera Fletcher wanted to be a rocket scientist. And while most of us give up on that dream once we learn it involves math, Fletcher stuck with it, went to MIT, and, at 24, is now one of the lead engineers building the rocket that will take us to Mars.

Since space is clearly her jam, we've decided to quiz her on Space Jam — three questions about that 1990s movie starring Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny. Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

