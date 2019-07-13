Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Roxanne, it's not just factories and cows that are, you know, contributing to greenhouse gas. There's a new culprit adding to CO2 emissions. What is it?

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Is this sort of systemic or a one-off?

SAGAL: It's absolutely systemic. And you've done it, and you probably did it today, and you'll probably do it again before you go to bed.

JORDAN CARLOS: Oh, my God.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: You're going to need a hint.

ROBERTS: Yeah.

SAGAL: OK. If you learned about this because your dad forwarded it from his golf friend, you're only making things worse.

ROBERTS: You forward...

SAGAL: What do you forward?

ROBERTS: ...Jokes and emails...

SAGAL: And emails.

ROBERTS: ...And texts.

SAGAL: Yes.

ROBERTS: Emails.

SAGAL: The answer is emails.

ROBERTS: Wait, emails?

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Emails apparently are...

ROBERTS: If you...

SAGAL: ...Helping to warm the Earth.

ROBERTS: Only if you...

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Well, how?

ROBERTS: ...Forward them?

SAGAL: I will explain it.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Apparently - if you think about it, I mean, we all sit around send emails all day. That's what we do for all of us. That's all we do. I don't know how anything else gets done. And the electricity needed to send an email has a carbon cost.

POUNDSTONE: Wow.

SAGAL: Somebody has to generate that electricity.

POUNDSTONE: Well, I love not - I love cutting back on emails That's a great idea.

CARLOS: Yes.

SAGAL: Now, the people behind this are not trying to make you not use email because, as they point out, everything has a carbon cost. For example, if you decide to mail a letter, that's got a carbon footprint, like, 10 times the size. And smoke signals are a hundred times worse than that.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: I just wonder if, like, if you were raised, like, a long time ago - Native Americans - if there were, you know, girls who just wouldn't get away from the fire.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Really?

POUNDSTONE: Yeah.

SAGAL: You mean, like...

POUNDSTONE: If they were just...

SAGAL: So a Native American father says...

POUNDSTONE: If they were, like, flapping the...

SAGAL: He comes out of his teepee...

POUNDSTONE: ...Blanket over the fire.

SAGAL: Right. And he says, I've got to use the fire to send a smoke signal, and his teenage daughter is there just, like, constantly...

POUNDSTONE: Right, exactly.

SAGAL: ...Sending smoke signals...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...To her friend...

POUNDSTONE: Yeah. She's, like...

SAGAL: ...In the other camp.

POUNDSTONE: My stupid dad wants to use the fire right now.

(LAUGHTER)

CARLOS: It's like Stone Age, you know, people. They probably never got off the wall. You know what I'm saying?

POUNDSTONE: Yeah.

SAGAL: It's true.

POUNDSTONE: You know what I've always...

CARLOS: Yeah.

POUNDSTONE: ...Wondered about cave art?

SAGAL: Yeah.

POUNDSTONE: Is there...

CARLOS: What?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I love the fact that you've always wondered anything...

POUNDSTONE: I have...

SAGAL: ...About cave art.

POUNDSTONE: Well, for many years, yes.

SAGAL: What do you wonder about cave art?

POUNDSTONE: There has to be bad cave art.

(LAUGHTER)

CARLOS: Yeah, it's all bad.

POUNDSTONE: I mean, whenever we see cave art, we're, like, oh, my God. Look at that cave art. But, I mean, there has to - like, if you were with cave people, they'd be, like, well, that's a piece of crap. That's...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EARTH")

LIL DICKY: (Singing) We love the Earth. It is our planet. We love the Earth.

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists make it rain in our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAITWAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.