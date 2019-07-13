Predictions

Our panelists predict, after the U.S. Women's soccer team, who will get the next ticker tape parade.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, who will get the next ticker-tape parade?

Jordan Carlos.

JORDAN CARLOS: Well, that'll be the women's team again when they win the men's World Cup.

(CHEERING)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: The next ticker-tape parade will be for the 10 interchangeable white male Democrats who drop out of the presidential race.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: LeBron James because he'll have won "Space Jam" unopposed.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Jordan Carlos, Roxanne Roberts and Paula Poundstone. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week in Blossom outside Cleveland, Ohio.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

