Immigration Lawyers See Uptick In Arrests In Bay Area With threatened arrests of people in the U.S. illegally set to begin Sunday, activists are protesting and lawyers are trying to get access to those immigrants who are detained.

Immigration Lawyers See Uptick In Arrests In Bay Area National Immigration Lawyers See Uptick In Arrests In Bay Area Immigration Lawyers See Uptick In Arrests In Bay Area Audio will be available later today. With threatened arrests of people in the U.S. illegally set to begin Sunday, activists are protesting and lawyers are trying to get access to those immigrants who are detained. Friday, July 12th, 2019 Listen · 13:39 13:39 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor