New York City Power Outage Hits 73,000

Power is starting to return to a some patches of New York after an abrupt outage hit large swaths of Manhattan's West Side on Saturday evening, impacting tens of thousands in the city.

Some 73,000 customers over six networks on Con Edison's local grid lost power just before 7 p.m. local time, the energy provider said. Five of those networks are now restored, Con Ed said. Areas from the Hudson River to Broadway are still in darkness.

Around 11 p.m., 10,000 customers still didn't have power. Con Ed estimated a full restoration by midnight.

Con Ed said a transformer fire in Midtown, at West 64th Street and West End Avenue, likely triggered the blackout that stretched from the West 40s to 72nd Street, and from 5th Avenue to the Hudson River.

Subway cars froze, stranding commuters far from their homes. Ten local subway lines shut down at one point. Some reported spotty cell phone service with cell towers down. Traffic lights are down in major tourist hubs, with some roads closed.

Firefighters are responding to people trapped in elevators, the department said.

No injuries have been reported so far, officials said.

St. Luke's Roosevelt Hotel, Times Square, Rockefeller Center also went dark, and Broadway shows were canceled or delayed, sending some actors out to the streets to entertain passersby.

Saturday's blackout falls on an eerie anniversary, the 1977 outage that knocked out power in most of the city for a full day. Lightning had struck power lines on the Hudson River, resulting in looting, vandalism, arson and other criminal activity.

Meanwhile, a tropical storm has knocked out power for tens of thousands more people in Louisiana. According to poweroutage.us, about 130,000 people are currently without power.