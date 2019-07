Election Security Legislation Stalled On Capitol Hill Legislation to secure federal elections is languishing in the Senate despite bipartisan concern over foreign interference.

Election Security Legislation Stalled On Capitol Hill Politics Election Security Legislation Stalled On Capitol Hill Election Security Legislation Stalled On Capitol Hill Audio will be available later today. Legislation to secure federal elections is languishing in the Senate despite bipartisan concern over foreign interference. Friday, July 12th, 2019 Listen · 13:39 13:39 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor