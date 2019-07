Calls For Puerto Rico Gov. Rossello To Resign Over Profane Private Chats There are growing calls for Puerto Rico's governor to resign amid a corruption scandal and after the leak of texts laced with misogyny, homophobia and jokes about the dead from Hurricane Maria.

Calls For Puerto Rico Gov. Rossello To Resign Over Profane Private Chats National Calls For Puerto Rico Gov. Rossello To Resign Over Profane Private Chats Calls For Puerto Rico Gov. Rossello To Resign Over Profane Private Chats Audio will be available later today. There are growing calls for Puerto Rico's governor to resign amid a corruption scandal and after the leak of texts laced with misogyny, homophobia and jokes about the dead from Hurricane Maria. Friday, July 12th, 2019 Listen · 13:39 13:39 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor