Louisiana Clean-Up Underway As Barry Moves North Tropical Storm Barry dropped plenty of rain, caused lots of flooding, toppled trees and knocked out power to thousands. Now the clean-up gets underway as the storm moves north.

Louisiana Clean-Up Underway As Barry Moves North Louisiana Clean-Up Underway As Barry Moves North Louisiana Clean-Up Underway As Barry Moves North Audio will be available later today. Tropical Storm Barry dropped plenty of rain, caused lots of flooding, toppled trees and knocked out power to thousands. Now the clean-up gets underway as the storm moves north. Friday, July 12th, 2019 Listen · 13:39 13:39 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor