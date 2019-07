Lessons Learned Helped Louisiana Minimize Barry's Damage When Hurricane Barry came ashore over the weekend, it did not do as much damage as feared, But it tested a number of systems and hurricane protection entities put in place after previous storms.

Lessons Learned Helped Louisiana Minimize Barry's Damage National Lessons Learned Helped Louisiana Minimize Barry's Damage Lessons Learned Helped Louisiana Minimize Barry's Damage Audio will be available later today. When Hurricane Barry came ashore over the weekend, it did not do as much damage as feared, But it tested a number of systems and hurricane protection entities put in place after previous storms. Monday, July 15th, 2019 Listen · 13:26 13:26 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor