U.S. Implementing 'Third Country' Rule On Central American Migrants Seeking Asylum

The Departments of Justice and Homeland Security say immigrants and potential refugees who want to seek asylum at the southern border must first apply for that status in another country. The new federal rule will likely face court challenges, opening a new front in the battle over U.S. immigration policies.

The interim final rule will take effect immediately after it's published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, DHS says.

The new policy applies specifically to the U.S.-Mexico border, saying that "an alien who enters or attempts to enter the United States across the southern border after failing to apply for protection in a third country outside the alien's country of citizenship, nationality, or last lawful habitual residence through which the alien transited en route to the United States is ineligible for asylum."

"Until Congress can act, this interim rule will help reduce a major 'pull' factor driving irregular migration to the United States," Homeland Security Acting Secretary Kevin K. McAleenan said in a statement about the new rule.

The rule would set "a new bar to eligibility" for anyone seeking asylum in the U.S., according to a DHS news release. It also allows exceptions in three limited cases. From the DHS release: