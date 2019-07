Immigrant Advocates Plan To Challenge New Trump Administration Asylum Rule Immigrant advocates plan to challenge a new Trump administration rule that would force migrants headed toward the Southern border to apply for asylum in the first country they pass through.

Immigrant Advocates Plan To Challenge New Trump Administration Asylum Rule National Immigrant Advocates Plan To Challenge New Trump Administration Asylum Rule Immigrant Advocates Plan To Challenge New Trump Administration Asylum Rule Audio will be available later today. Immigrant advocates plan to challenge a new Trump administration rule that would force migrants headed toward the Southern border to apply for asylum in the first country they pass through. Monday, July 15th, 2019 Listen · 13:26 13:26 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor