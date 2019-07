Amazon's Prime Day Marked With Competing Sales And High Profile Walkout More than 200 retailers are hosting sales to compete with Amazon's two-day discount event, Prime Day. This year is also marked by the highest profile labor action planned at a U.S. Amazon warehouse.

Amazon's Prime Day Marked With Competing Sales And High Profile Walkout Business Amazon's Prime Day Marked With Competing Sales And High Profile Walkout Amazon's Prime Day Marked With Competing Sales And High Profile Walkout