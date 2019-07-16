Accessibility links
WATCH: In The Future, We Could Control Our Tech With Our Minds You know "the Force" that binds all things — the one that can let your mind move objects? The latest Future You video demos an armband that allows users to control objects with thoughts.
"Elise Tries" starring Elise Hu.
Special Series

Video: Future You, With Elise Hu
VIDEO: Move Objects With Your Mind? We're Getting There, With The Help Of An Armband

In the latest episode of Future You, check out an armband that lets you control tech devices with your mind. This is not a brain implant or even a headset. It's an armband that reads neuron activity to let you move objects in digital space. Then it goes further, giving you mental control of physical robots too. Think "the Force" from Star Wars.

Could this fundamentally change the way we interact with our devices? The scientists and engineers behind it say that if this kind of intention-powered technology takes off, clunky keyboards and tiny smartphone screen buttons will be a thing of the past. Instead of controlling our tech with voice or touch, we'd control it with our thoughts.

This season of Future You is dedicated to the human body and what capabilities we will have in the coming decades. You can find the latest episodes on YouTube or at npr.org/futureyou. And send us your ideas about upgrading humans: Email us at futureyou@npr.org, or contact us through Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

