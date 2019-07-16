Emmy Award Nominations: The 2019 List
Nominations for the 71st Emmy Awards were announced today in a live webcast.
The Emmys recognize excellence in television, and are named each year by the Television Academy. This year's awards show will be telecast live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on Fox.
Below is an updating list of this year's Emmy nominees.
Outstanding drama series
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Bodyguard (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
Ozark (Netflix)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Outstanding comedy series
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Amazon Prime Video)
Russian Doll (Netflix)
Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)
The Good Place (NBC)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Veep (HBO)
Outstanding limited series
Chernobyl (HBO)
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
When They See Us (Netflix)
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Viola Davis (How To Get Away With Murder)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Bill Hader (Barry)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Anthony Anderson (black-ish)
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie
Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
Joey King (The Act)
Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)
Niecy Nash (When They See Us)
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Benicio del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
Outstanding variety talk series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Outstanding variety sketch series
At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)
Documentary Now! (IFC)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman (Hulu)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Who Is America? (Showtime)
Outstanding documentary or nonfiction special
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Netflix)
Jane Fonda in Five Acts (HBO)
Leaving Neverland (HBO)
Love, Gilda (CNN)
Minding the Gap (Hulu)
The Inventor: Our for Blood in Silicon Valley (HBO)
Outstanding documentary or nonfiction series
30 for 30 (ESPN)
American Masters (PBS)
Chef's Table (Netflix)
Hostile Planet (National Geographic)
Our Planet (Netflix)
Outstanding structured reality program
Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Shark Tank (ABC)
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo (Netflix)
Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC)
Outstanding unstructured reality program
Born This Way (A&E)
Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel)
Life Below Zero (National Geographic)
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)
Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)
United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)
Outstanding competition program
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
The Amazing Race (CBS)
The Voice (NBC)
Top Chef (Bravo)
Outstanding host for a reality or competition program
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen's Game of Games)
Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman (Making It)
RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race)
James Corden (The World's Best)
Marie Kondo (Tidying Up with Marie Kondo)
Outstanding television movie
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)
Brexit (HBO)
Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
King Lear (Amazon)
My Dinner with Hervé (HBO)