Emmy Award Nominations: The 2019 List

Nominations for the 71st Emmy Awards were announced today in a live webcast.

The Emmys recognize excellence in television, and are named each year by the Television Academy. This year's awards show will be telecast live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on Fox.

Below is an updating list of this year's Emmy nominees.

Outstanding drama series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding comedy series

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon Prime Video)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Veep (HBO)

Outstanding limited series

Chernobyl (HBO)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Viola Davis (How To Get Away With Murder)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Bill Hader (Barry)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Anthony Anderson (black-ish)

Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Joey King (The Act)

Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)

Niecy Nash (When They See Us)

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Benicio del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Outstanding variety talk series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding variety sketch series

At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)

Documentary Now! (IFC)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman (Hulu)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Who Is America? (Showtime)

Outstanding documentary or nonfiction special

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Netflix)

Jane Fonda in Five Acts (HBO)

Leaving Neverland (HBO)

Love, Gilda (CNN)

Minding the Gap (Hulu)

The Inventor: Our for Blood in Silicon Valley (HBO)

Outstanding documentary or nonfiction series

30 for 30 (ESPN)

American Masters (PBS)

Chef's Table (Netflix)

Hostile Planet (National Geographic)

Our Planet (Netflix)

Outstanding structured reality program

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo (Netflix)

Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC)

Outstanding unstructured reality program

Born This Way (A&E)

Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel)

Life Below Zero (National Geographic)

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Outstanding competition program

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

The Voice (NBC)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Outstanding host for a reality or competition program

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen's Game of Games)

Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman (Making It)

RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race)

James Corden (The World's Best)

Marie Kondo (Tidying Up with Marie Kondo)

Outstanding television movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

King Lear (Amazon)

My Dinner with Hervé (HBO)