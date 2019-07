ACLU Plans To Block Trump Administration's New Asylum Rule NPR's Noel King talks to the ACLU's Lee Gelernt about the lawsuit his organization is filing against the White House's new asylum rule in order to keep it from taking effect.

ACLU Plans To Block Trump Administration's New Asylum Rule Law ACLU Plans To Block Trump Administration's New Asylum Rule ACLU Plans To Block Trump Administration's New Asylum Rule Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King talks to the ACLU's Lee Gelernt about the lawsuit his organization is filing against the White House's new asylum rule in order to keep it from taking effect. Monday, July 15th, 2019 Listen · 13:26 13:26 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor