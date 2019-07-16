READ: Here's The Resolution Condemning Trump's Racist Comments About Congresswomen

The House will vote Tuesday evening on a resolution condemning President Trump's racist tweets. The non-binding resolution states that Trump's "racist comments have legitimized fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color."

It goes on to declare that "immigrants and their descendants have made America stronger"; that the House is committed to keeping America open to those lawfully seeking refuge and asylum from violence and oppression;" and that it "strongly condemns President Donald Trump's racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color."

The resolution is sponsored by Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., who is Polish-born, and will be co-sponsored by other lawmakers born abroad.

The resolution comes in response to Trump's tweets, starting Sunday, in which he said that a group of Democratic lawmakers, all women of color, should "go back" to countries of their ancestry, and that they "hate America."

Trump continued his broadsides against the four Tuesday, tweeting, "Why isn't the House voting to rebuke the filthy and hate laced things they have said? Because they are the Radical Left, and the Democrats are afraid to take them on. Sad!"

The four Democrats are Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of N.Y., Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. All but Omar were born in the United States. Omar is a naturalized citizen from Somalia.

Trump's comments have been widely condemned by Democrats, and a handful of Republican lawmakers. The vote on the resolution presents GOP lawmakers with the choice of going on the record against the president, who is popular within the GOP, or going along with his latest incendiary remarks.

Here's the text:

Whereas President Donald Trump's racist comments have legitimized fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color: Now, therefore, be it resolved, That the House of Representatives— (1) believes that immigrants and their descendants have made America stronger, and that those who take the oath of citizenship are every bit as American as those whose families have lived in the United States for many generations; (2) is committed to keeping America open to those lawfully seeking refuge and asylum from violence and oppression, and those who are willing to work hard to live the American Dream, no matter their race, ethnicity, faith, or country of origin; and (3) condemns President Donald Trump's racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color by saying that our fellow Americans who are immigrants, and those who may look to the President like immigrants, should "go back" to other countries, by referring to immigrants and asylum seekers as "invaders," and by saying that Members of Congress who are immigrants (or those of our colleagues who are wrongly assumed to be immigrants do not belong in Congress or in the United States of America.

