Planned Parenthood Removes Leana Wen As President After Less Than A Year

Planned Parenthood's President Leana Wen was removed from the position on Tuesday after less than a year on the job.

In a statement on Twitter, Wen said the decision was made during a "secret meeting."

"I am leaving because the new Board Chairs and I have philosophical differences over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood," Wen said in a statement on Twitter.

"I believe the best way to protect abortion care is to be clear that it is not a political issue but a health care one, and that we can expand support for reproductive health care as the fundamental health care that it is," she added.

The board of directors of both the Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund announced Alexis McGill Johnson was named Acting President and CEO effective immediately.

"Alexis is a renowned social justice leader, lifelong political organizer, and a tireless advocate for reproductive rights and access to quality, affordable health care," PPFA board Chair Aimee Cunningham and PPAF Board Chair Jennie Rosenthal said in a joint statement.

McGill has served as a Planned Parenthood board member for nearly a decade and acted as Planned Parenthood's Board Chair from 2013 to 2015.

McGill said she is "proud to step in to serve" in the role and to " facilitate a smooth leadership transition in this critical moment for Planned Parenthood and the patients and communities we serve."