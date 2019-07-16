Erin Lee Carr On 'I Love You, Now Die,' Sobriety And The Legacy Of Her Father

Erin Lee Carr's documentaries have probed some dark true crime stories. She's made films about the so-called "cannibal cop," the USA Gymnastics scandal, as well as a daughter accused of murdering her mother. Her latest, 'I Love You, Now Die' tells the story of Michelle Carter, who stood trial on involuntary manslaughter charges after she encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself over text message. Guest host Lee Carr talked to guest host Julia Furlan about the two-part documentary and the court case behind it, as well as her journey to sobriety and the legacy of her father, late New York Times columnist David Carr.

