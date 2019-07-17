Accessibility links
Steve Bullock, Montana Governor And 2020 Candidate, Vows To Tackle 'Dark Money' The Montana governor, one of the last Democratic candidates to join the presidential race, is focused on bringing "sunshine and transparency" to campaign finance.
Special Series

Election 2020: Opening Arguments
NPR logo

Steve Bullock Vows To Disentangle 'Dark Money' From Politics

Listen · 6:58
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/742427894/742534914" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Steve Bullock Vows To Disentangle 'Dark Money' From Politics

Steve Bullock Vows To Disentangle 'Dark Money' From Politics

Steve Bullock Vows To Disentangle 'Dark Money' From Politics

Listen · 6:58
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/742427894/742534914" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on Morning Edition
Enlarge this image

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, a late entry to the 2020 race, hopes his red-state credentials will help him connect with voters. Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Claire Harbage/NPR

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, a late entry to the 2020 race, hopes his red-state credentials will help him connect with voters.

Claire Harbage/NPR

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock entered the Democratic primary in May, months after many of his competitors. He has an excuse.

"I had a job to do," Bullock told NPR, explaining that the Montana Legislature, which only meets for up to 90 days every other year, was in session until the end of April. "If I had to choose between saving health care for 400,000 folks or chasing 100,000 donors? Easiest decision I'd ever make."

But now he's in. The two-term governor and chair of the National Governors Association touts his credentials as the only candidate to win in 2016 in a state that President Trump also won. He has raised about $2 million and may qualify for the upcoming July debates after missing June's.

Buttigieg Proposes Broad Plan To Counter Racial Inequality

Election 2020: Opening Arguments

Buttigieg Proposes Broad Plan To Counter Racial Inequality

Central to Bullock's campaign is the promise to do away with "dark money" — political money that can't be traced to its source. Before he was elected governor, Bullock served as Montana's attorney general and challenged the Supreme Court's Citizens United decision.

Bullock told NPR's Noel King that on Day 1 he would sign an executive order mandating campaign spending disclosures from federal contractors.

"Adding that sunshine and transparency will make a difference," he said.

Interview Highlights

On why he chose to center his campaign on dark money

You could walk down the street, and people don't care necessarily about the money in the system, but they do care that Washington, D.C., doesn't work for them. I mean, we pay more for prescription drugs than any country in the world. We have nothing to show for it ...

Whoever cleans this studio tonight will pay more [in taxes] than 60 of the Fortune 500 companies. So if the system is rigged because of the influence of money, that's when folks turn around and say, "This economy is not working for me, the political system is not working for me" — so let's just blow up the system. I've never in 10 years of public office had somebody come up to me and say, "Oh! There's not enough spending in our elections."

Tracking The Money Race Behind The Presidential Campaign

Politics

Tracking The Money Race Behind The Presidential Campaign

On his plan to limit dark money contributions

Day 1, I'd sign an executive order that says if you want to contract with the federal government — I can't tell you that you can't spend or donate, but you have to disclose every single dollar that you are either spending or donating to influence our elections. Think about it. The federal government contracts with dang near every company in the country. Adding that sunshine and transparency will make a difference.

Democrats Want To End Dark Money, But First They Want To Use It

Politics

Democrats Want To End Dark Money, But First They Want To Use It

On breaking gridlock and reaching rural voters

Look, I'm not naive about the challenge, but certainly I tried to build relationships with Republican legislators in my statehouse. But I don't rely on those relationships alone. I go out all across our state. When we got Medicaid expansion through, I probably did 20 community meetings in rural Republican areas that were at risk of losing their hospital.

Who's Running For President? The 2020 Democrats

Politics

Who's Running For President? The 2020 Democrats

So I think that the next president has to make their case, not just in Washington D.C., but to America. So I'd spend as much time in Kentucky as I am here because if you actually get voters saying, "We expect more of our elected officials," that's how I think things get moved.

On reversing his position on assault weapons

We had a March for our Lives in Helena, in Montana. ... I went with my children. And I listened. And as these kids are saying enough, too, that's where I finally said enough with the assault weapons, because I know as a gun owner — and 40% of households in America have firearms in them — I know it's not for hunting. I know it's not for self-defense. Even industry is stopping this. When I was growing up the National Rifle Association was gun safety and hunting organization. Now it's nothing more than to try to divide people.

Taylor Haney and Eric McDaniel produced and edited this story for broadcast.

Special Series

Election 2020: Opening Arguments