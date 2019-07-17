Postcard Mailed During 1993 Hong Kong Trip Is Just Delivered

A man was visiting Hong Kong and he sent a postcard home to his children. The State Journal-Register reports it took 26 years to reach a house in Illinois that now has different occupants.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In 1993, a man visited Hong Kong and sent a postcard to his kids, which was just delivered. The State Journal-Register says it took 26 years to reach a house in Illinois that now has different occupants. In the card, the man offers Leena and Muhammad Ali Kizilbash a glimpse of 1990s Hong Kong - extremely crowded, he writes, with fishing boats that have restaurants inside serving seafood that is still crawling on your plate.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.