Huntsville Launches 5,000 Rockets To Commemorate Apollo 11 Anniversary The U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala., celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch by inviting everyone to launch their own rocket. They're trying to beat the world record.

Huntsville Launches 5,000 Rockets To Commemorate Apollo 11 Anniversary Science Huntsville Launches 5,000 Rockets To Commemorate Apollo 11 Anniversary Huntsville Launches 5,000 Rockets To Commemorate Apollo 11 Anniversary Audio will be available later today. The U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala., celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch by inviting everyone to launch their own rocket. They're trying to beat the world record. Tuesday, July 16th, 2019 Listen · 13:20 13:20 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor