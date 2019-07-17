'Don't Flush Drugs': Police In Tennessee Town Warn Of 'Meth-Gators'

Police in Loretto, Tenn., issued a warning to residents, asking them not to flush drugs down the toilet to avoid creating "meth-gators" and hyped-up ducks. They later said they were mostly joking.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Police in Loretto, Tenn., issued an unusual warning recently. They asked residents to please not flush drugs down the toilet. The warning came after they arrested a man who was trying to quickly get rid of some methamphetamine. Police said flushed drugs could create, quote, "meth gators" and hyped-up ducks. But after some scientists took issue with the warning, the police department said it was mostly joking.

