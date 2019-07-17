Drug In A Rug: Is That A Bag Of Cocaine Under Your Toupee?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Spanish National Police via Reuters Spanish National Police via Reuters

As far as drug smuggling plans go, this one probably should have been gone over with a fine-toothed comb.

A Colombian man trying to sneak more than a pound of cocaine into Spain was caught with the package (poorly) hidden under his toupee, a Spanish police official told NPR.

The extra carry-on bag was taped to the top of 65-year-old man's head, creating a very bizarre lewk as he disembarked from a flight arriving in Barcelona from Bogota.

The National Police said it wasn't necessarily the Snookie-like bump that gave him away — he had tried to disguise it under a hat — but rather his lack of chill.

The unidentified man, who was dressed in a blue and white collared shirt and matching blue vest, was behaving suspiciously as he made his way through El Prat airport last month.

"His toupee was very curious, but the agents there have a lot of expertise and they pay attention to people's attitude," the National Police told La Vanguardia. "His nervousness was very noticeable as he was about to pass the security checkpoint," they added.

It didn't take long to find the stash containing 503 grams of cocaine, which police estimated could be worth about 30,000 euros — more than $33,000 U.S.

The drug-in-a-rug story is not over: the harried drug mule has been charged with "a crime against public health" and is being held by the Judicial Authority, the national police said.