Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Greenville, N.C. President Trump kept up his criticism of four Democratic congresswomen at a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday, where the crowd at one point shouted, "Send her back," in reference to one lawmaker.

Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Greenville, N.C. President Trump kept up his criticism of four Democratic congresswomen at a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday, where the crowd at one point shouted, "Send her back," in reference to one lawmaker. Friday, July 19th, 2019