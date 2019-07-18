Tell Us: How Are You Preparing For The Heat Wave?

Accessibility links
With heat indexes of up to 115 degrees expected in cities across parts of the country, NPR wants to know how your city, company or organization is planning to keep people cool, hydrated and safe.
New York City is one of the many cities expected to be hit hard by this weekend's heat wave. Spencer Platt/Getty Images hide caption

New York City is one of the many cities expected to be hit hard by this weekend's heat wave.

A major heat wave this weekend is expected to affect two-thirds of the country, hitting parts of the Northeast and the Midwest the hardest. Temperatures could exceed 100 degrees in several cities, with heat indexes of up to 115 degrees. Cities have already begun preparing for the extreme weather by opening cooling centers, extending pool hours and canceling outdoor activities and community events. Some organizations are devoting extra attention to vulnerable populations, such as homeless and elderly residents, by employing measures to ensure they stay cool and hydrated in the dangerous heat.

If you live somewhere that's about to be hit by the heat wave, NPR wants to hear from you. What is your local government, company or organization doing to prepare? Fill out the form below to let us know and someone from NPR may contact you to follow up.

