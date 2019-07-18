11-Year-Old Set Up Sidewalk Stand To Sell Beer. No, Not That Kind — Root Beer

An 11-year-old in Brigham City, Utah, set up a sidewalk stand with a sign reading, "Ice Cold Beer." Several concerned people called the cops, but they found a small "root" printed above the word beer.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. An 11-year-old entrepreneur in Brigham City, Utah, had a run-in with the police recently. In a twist on the classic lemonade stand, the boy was out on the sidewalk with some coolers and a sign reading ice cold beer. It was enough to make several concerned people call the police. When the cops showed up, the boy showed them the fine print on his sign. In tiny letters above the word beer was the word root. He was selling soda.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.