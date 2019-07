Betting Shops Are Thriving In Venezuela As Hyperinflation Roils The Economy Getting by in Venezuela gets harder by the day with deep shortages of food and medicine and a currency that's just about worthless. Perhaps it's no surprise that betting shops are thriving.

Betting Shops Are Thriving In Venezuela As Hyperinflation Roils The Economy

Wednesday, July 17th, 2019
Listen · 15:32