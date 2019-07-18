Kris Delmhorst On Mountain Stage

The Wild is Kris Delmhorst's first record in three years and her first produced by Jeffrey Foucault, who is himself an accomplished songwriter as well as Delmhorst's husband. Though they've appeared on one another's works, with Delmhorst often accompanying Foucault on viola, The Wild was the pair's most extensive collaboration yet. Following The Wild's release, the pair toured together with a backing band to accompany them both, helping translate the lean production that elevates this recent work.

Since her 2003 appearance on Mountain Stage, Delmhorst surmises that she's produced "five full length records, three EPs and one good-sized child. So, it's been a while." Among those efforts is an entire record of songs by proto-punk new-wave masters The Cars, and a companion EP to her latest, "The Wild Outtakes."

Delmhorst says the sweetly melodic "Tracks in the Snow" is a nice cold song for a hot day while the contemplative "Bees" features Mountain Stage band guitarist Michael Lipton providing rich atmospherics. The Mountain Stage Band joins in for the final two numbers, including a brand-new song "Horses In the Sky," written as a tribute to a recently departed friend she lost "to some version of hopelessness."

Joining Delmhorst here are Ammed Solomon on drums, Steve Hill on bass, electric guitarists Lipton and Ryan Kennedy, pianist Bob Thompson and Ron Sowell and Julie Adams on backing vocals.

Set List: